Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $86,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:CCI opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.98%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.