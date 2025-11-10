Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $487.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.