Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,199 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1,199.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Primerica were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $252.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.39.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

