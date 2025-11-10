Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $433,000 Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

