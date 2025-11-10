Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,306 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,471 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,114,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 880,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,632.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 727,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

