Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 255 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0%

ELV opened at $317.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average of $344.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

