Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE BBY opened at $78.93 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

