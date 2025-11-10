Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Garmin Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $200.91 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.41. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

