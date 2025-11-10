Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.8333.

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of ALT opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 438,730.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.63%. Analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Altimmune by 108.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

