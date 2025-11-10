Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 165.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $120,794.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,761.05. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $85.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.