Savant Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 241,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 186,515 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.0%

EVRG opened at $75.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.