Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401.20 and last traded at GBX 400.54. 4,262,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,030,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.11. The firm has a market cap of £781.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

