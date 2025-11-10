Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 286,146 Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 286,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $32,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after buying an additional 656,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.9%

TTEK stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

