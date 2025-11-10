The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 143.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $107.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

