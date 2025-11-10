Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 8,973 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
