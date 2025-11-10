Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,966 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $1,798,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. President Capital raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

