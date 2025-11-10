RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.9%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

