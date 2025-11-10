Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in RGC Resources Inc. $RGCO

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,340 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.54% of RGC Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 415,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RGC Resources has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.91 on Monday. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter. RGC Resources had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

