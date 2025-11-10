iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Position Reduced by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,723 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

