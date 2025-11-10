Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,081 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF $DALI

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 3.95% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

