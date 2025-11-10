RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after buying an additional 142,861 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after buying an additional 163,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.