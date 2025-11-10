Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 13,405 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

