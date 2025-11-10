Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,873.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NKE opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

