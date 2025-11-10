Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3,121.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 125,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 60,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $8,402,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $17.70 on Monday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

