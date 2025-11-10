Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Receives $170.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.4444.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $176.96 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $754.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

