Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.1429.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Throsby purchased 20,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,868.34. This trade represents a 90.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.61 per share, with a total value of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,380 shares in the company, valued at $558,951.80. This represents a 27.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 198.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

