Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $190.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $190.68.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

