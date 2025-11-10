Brokerages Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,125.44. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 46,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 9.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.25%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

