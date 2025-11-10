Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 12.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Gartner by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $230.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.