Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,040 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1,980.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $517.79 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $572.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.57 and its 200-day moving average is $488.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

