RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $199.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

