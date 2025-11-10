Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,883,000 after buying an additional 264,792 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

NYSE:FDX opened at $262.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

