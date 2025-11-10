Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,069,000 after buying an additional 312,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IQVIA by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

