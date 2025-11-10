Savant Capital LLC Buys 24,411 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.