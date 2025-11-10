Savant Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $111,598,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 978.8% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 910,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,997.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 420,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 32.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,630,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 400,925 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,004,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,640.56. This represents a 47.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

