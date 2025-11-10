iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

