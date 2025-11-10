BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,829 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.