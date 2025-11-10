Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $254.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

