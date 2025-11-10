SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,382.5% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 70,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $592.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

