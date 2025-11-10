Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

