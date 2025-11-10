Davis R M Inc. Has $63.51 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Danaher by 33.2% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $209.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

