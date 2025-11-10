Davis R M Inc. Has $29.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $373.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

