Davis R M Inc. Has $44.29 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN opened at $245.87 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average of $274.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.