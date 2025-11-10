iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Position Raised by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

