Davis R M Inc. Acquires 43,429 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $198,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 990,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521,196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,474,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

