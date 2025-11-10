Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.43 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

