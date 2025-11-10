Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $239.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average of $231.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

