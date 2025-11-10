Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.34 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,213 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 596,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,345,000 after acquiring an additional 540,101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,580,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,657,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CORT stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $192,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,816.96. The trade was a 71.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,288 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

