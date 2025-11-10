Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,868 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

