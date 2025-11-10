Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $494.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

